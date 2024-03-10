Home

Malaika Arora Makes Shocking Claims Divorcing Arbaaz Khan, ‘I Had To Do It For My Kid’

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora recently opened up about divorcing her husband, Arbaaz Khan, who is now currently married to Sshura Khan. Read on.

Mumbai: Malaika Arora recently spoke openly about her divorce from actor Arbaaz Khan, revealing that the couple separated 19 years after their marriage. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika candidly discussed her decision to marry at the age of 25, despite not feeling pressured by her family. The “Moving In With Malaika” star shared, “Not that I have grown up in a background where I was told ‘Oh you have to get married at this age’. I was told to live my life, go out enjoy, meet more people, and have more relationships, I was told all of that. Yet, I don’t know what got into my head, I said by 22-23 I want to get married. No one forced me but it was what I needed to do right now because it was the best option I had at that moment.”

In discussing her decision to end her marriage with Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora stated, “At the time of my divorce, there weren’t many women in the industry going through the same experience. It was important for me to prioritize my personal growth and well-being in order to ensure my child’s happiness and development. Despite the stigma surrounding divorce, I needed to feel content within myself in order to bring happiness to those around me. It all begins with my own sense of peace and fulfillment.”

Malaika Arora, who is 50 years old, shared an experience where a publication criticized the cost of her outfit and made derogatory comments about her financial situation. She expressed shock and disbelief at the comments, emphasizing that a person’s financial status should not be used to judge them, regardless of their achievements or social standing. “Fat alimony” refers to a substantial amount of money paid to a former spouse as part of a divorce settlement.

Malaika Arora, a well-known Bollywood personality, got married to Arbaaz Khan in 1997. The two were together for 20 years before they parted ways in 2017. During their marriage, Malaika and Arbaaz welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan, into the world.

After her divorce, Malaika Arora found love again with actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple has been in a relationship for over 5 years now. Although they reportedly started dating back in 2018, they made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun’s birthday.

Apart from her personal life, Malaika Arora is renowned for her captivating dance performances on hit tracks like “Chaiya Chaiya,” “Munni Badnaam Hui,” “Anarkali Disco Chali,” and “Hello Hello,” among others. She initially began her career as a model and later transitioned to being a VJ. Throughout the years, she has also served as a judge on several prominent dance shows, including “India’s Best Dancer,” “Nach Baliye,” “India’s Got Talent,” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.”

In addition to her entertainment career, Malaika Arora is involved in various ventures. She runs a yoga studio, manages an apparel brand, and is also associated with a food delivery platform. Her diverse interests and contributions have made her a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry.

