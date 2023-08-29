Home

Entertainment

Malaika Arora Shares Sneak-Peek Into Onam Celebration; Arjun Kapoor Absent

Malaika Arora Shares Sneak-Peek Into Onam Celebration; Arjun Kapoor Absent

Malaika Arora wore a silk suit with gold embroidery and minimal patterns for the Onam celebration. She went in for an ivory palazzo and an orange-coloured silk dupatta.

Malaika Arora poses with family on Onam. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora is one of those celebrities who constantly stay in the news because of their personal life. Recently, the diva used her Instagram handle to share sneak peeks of her Onam celebration today, August 29. She dropped a photograph with her mom Joyce Arora and sister Amrita Arora. All the ladies can be seen posing around a large spread of food in a beautifully decorated living room. Some of the pictures include the other members of her family and a glimpse into the festivities. Interestingly, Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was absent from the images.

Trending Now

Malaika Arora’s Onam Celebration

Sharing the post, Malaika Arora wrote in the caption, “Happy Onam. Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous Onam.” “Momsy you are the world’s best cook and feeding friends and family makes you the happiest.” The actress also tagged her mother Joyce Arora in her latest Instagram post.

As soon as the post was uploaded, several celebs took to the comment section and wished Malaika Arora a happy Onam. Shweta Bachchan commented “Happy Onam.” Farah Khan mentioned in the comment section, “Call us also na one day K******.” Additionally, numerous Instagram users also flooded the comment section with Onam wishes for the stunner.

Check out Malaika Arora’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)



Apart from Malaika Arora, her sister and former actress Amrita Arora also dropped photographs of the delicious food prepared by their mother Joyce Arora. Sharing the pictures on her Insta stories, she wrote, “My mommy’s Onam Sadhya. Just too good.”

Malaika Arora opted for a gorgeous ethnic attire for Onam this year. She was seen carrying off a silk suit with gold embroidery and minimal patterns. Her outfit of the day was paired with an ivory palazzo and an orange-coloured silk dupatta. She completed her ensemble with Kolhapuri sandals, black-tinted sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings.

Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor’s Break-Up Rumours

Speculations have been doing rounds that Malaika Arora has parted ways with beau Arjun Kapoor. The rumours started circulating after the actress unfollowed Arjun Kapoor’s family members on Instagram. Not just that, the grapevine also suggested that the Gunday actor has entered into a relationship with social media influencer Kusha Kapila. However, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted together by the shutterbugs recently, putting the rumour mills to rest. But Arjun’s absence at Malaika’s Onam celebration seems to have given a hint that things might not be all rosy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES