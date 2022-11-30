Top Recommended Stories
Malaika Arora NOT Pregnant With Arjun Kapoor’s Child
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor slam fake pregnancy news - Read on!
Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor expecting their first child together? As per Pinkvilla reports, the couple shared the good news with their close ones when they travelled to London in October. However, Ek Villian Returns actor slammed the rumours and called out the news portal as well as the journalist.
