Updated: November 30, 2022 5:43 PM IST

India.com Entertainment Desk

Malaika Arora NOT Pregnant With Arjun Kapoor's Child

Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor expecting their first child together? As per Pinkvilla reports, the couple shared the good news with their close ones when they travelled to London in October. However, Ek Villian Returns actor slammed the rumours and called out the news portal as well as the journalist.

