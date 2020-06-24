Contemplating about a beautiful tomorrow, Bollywood’s hottest diva Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared a throwback picture with son Arhaan Khan and urged people to focus on their health and of loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 46-year-old star put out a post on Instagram, featuring a throwback capture wherein she asked people to focus on their health and that of their loved ones. In the picture shared by Malaika, the fitness enthusiast is seen sporting a robe as she stands facing a glass door along with Arhaan, as they both stare outside their apartment. Also Read - Malaika Arora’s Building Sealed by BMC After a Resident Tests Coronavirus-Positive

Along with the post, the mother of one wrote, "Being able to see a beautiful tomorrow needs us to secure our today. Let's focus on ourselves, our health and our loved ones and blur out the noise. #menmime #notsominime @iamarhaankhan #throwback #simplertimes."

Along with the picture, she tagged her 17-year-old son. The post garnered more than 1,25,550 likes within an hour of being posted.

A few days ago, Malaika Arora’s building in Mumbai’s Bandra, Tuscany Apartments was sealed after a resident was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.