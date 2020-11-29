Bollywood actor Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a mushy photo with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The click was taken from their recent Dharamshala trip with Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan. The couple made their relationship official in 2019 and since then they are treating their fans with their lovey-dovey moments. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Son Taimur Ali Khan Try Their Hands on Pottery as They Vacay in Dharamshala | See Pics

Malaika can be seen in a green co-ords wrapped up in Arjun Kapoor’s arm. The couple share a romantic moment together and it seems like this pic is captured by Bebo. While Arjun wore a grey sweatshirt and black pants with black boots. Malaika captioned the post: “Never a dull moment when ur around …..” Also Read - Malaika Arora Plays Cricket With Son Arhaan Khan Outside Her Building - Check Latest Pics

Malaika Arora traveled to Dharamshala where Arjun Kapoor was shooting for his forthcoming film, Bhoot Police. Also Read - Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Stroll on Daddy Saif Ali Khan's Shoulders at St. John Church, Dharamshala (PICS)

The couple has been constantly trolled by netizens. Most of them talk about their age gap as Malaika is elder to Arjun. Malaika, who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, revealed in an earlier interview that she was lucky to find love again. She had said, “I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy.”

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama Panipat, which also featured Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.