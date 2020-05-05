Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who has been away from her sister and parents amid the nation-wide lockdown due to coronavirus, shared a throwback family photo with her parents and sister Amrita and wrote that she has been missing them a lot. Also Read - 'When Life Felt Normal'! Malaika Arora Shares an Old Photo With Son Arhaan Khan From Pre-Pandemic Days

Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Malaika wrote, “50 days n counting …. miss u guys.” Her sister Amrita commented on the post and wrote, “Miss you’ll toooo much”. Actor Dia Mirza also left heart emojis. In the picture, Malaika, her mother Joyce, father Anil Arora and sister Amrita Arora are all smiles in an adorable black and white frame. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Opens up on Wedding Plans With Malaika Arora, Says 'Abhi Shaadi Hogi Bhi Toh Kaise'

Malaika Arora keeps sharing her old photos on Instagram. She recently shared a photo and wrote, “#throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today …. (food, travel , hugs, kisses ,work ,friends, family )… don’t take life for granted .stay positive n don’t wipe that smile of ur face.”

In another post, she wrote, “Cook, clean ,workout,staying positive , sleep,some introspection ,family time, repeat …. all the perks of stayin at home….”

While making a delicious Malabari cuisine during the initial stage of the lockdown, Malaika wrote, “I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious ‘Malabari veg stew for the soul’. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who’s a lovely cook.”