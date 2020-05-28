The sun is a good source of Vitamin D and actor Malaika Arora on Thursday shared a video soaking in some Vitamin D amid the lockdown. The 46-year-old hot diva made her fans aware of her every morning retro. In the video, Malaika is seen standing in the sun as she is seen soaking it. She can be heard saying, “My every morning retro, stand in the sun, to get my shared of Vitamin D because it is so essential. Don’t forget! Just get that marvelous sun.” Also Read - Malaika Arora Gives Positive Message to Fans While Spinning on Beach in This Throwback Video

Advising her fans to try the same, Malaika is seen flaunting her every morning pink glow as she ties her hair in a bun, sporting a navy-blue round neck tee, and using the backdrop of a sunny sky. Along with the post, Malaika Arora captioned, “#vitamindtherapy#stayhomestaysafe.” Also Read - Malaika Arora Shares Unseen Throwback Photo With Parents, Sister Amrita, Says '50 Days And Counting'

Watch the video here:

Lately, the mother of one has been sharing with her fans, the updates on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos on her Instagram posts. Earlier, Malaika Arora shared a no-makeup avatar sporting a kaftan just like her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, telling Kareena that she has swapped her gym wear for kaftans amid lockdown.

Following the post, Kareena shared Malaika’s photo on her Instagram stories and playfully trolled the diva as she asked her to swap her choice of drink. She posted on her Instagram story, “The only thing you haven’t replaced is juice for wine. Love you Malaika.”