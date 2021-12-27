Mumbai: Actor Malaika Arora on Sunday slipped right before a posing session for the paparazzi outside Karisma Kapoor’s house on Sunday. However, she was able to regain her balance at the last minute as the bodyguard held her arm. In a video shared online, Malaika in a hot dark green velvet co-ord set was seen slipping and almost falling, as the photographers call out to her. She managed to grab onto a stationary car and restore balance. She then heaved a sigh of relief and went on to pose for the shutterbugs. The video of the same was shared online and has been doing rounds on the internet. Malaika Arora being in the fashion business managed herself from falling, and gracefully posed for the cameras which were appreciated by many. However, there was a section of people who made fun of her heels and started trolling her for picking these sky-high heels for the Christmas party.Also Read - Inside Malaika Arora’s Christmas Celebration With Beau Arjun Kapoor, Sister Amrita Arora and Others| Pics

Some fans took to the comments section to point out that Malaika Arora could have averted the slip if she opted for flats instead of heels. One of the users wrote, "Malaika ma'am fir jati to gajab bezzati jo jati". Another wrote, "Forget about the heels, wtf is she wearing thandi nhi lgti kyaa!!!". "Heels se achha stool laga lo pairo ke niche", wrote a fan.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’a viral video here:

On Sunday, Malaika attended a Christmas party with her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapor in Karisma Kapoor’s house. Check a few more pics: