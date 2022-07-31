Malaika Arora Turns Cheerleader For BF Arjun Kapoor: Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one the most celebrated couples in the Bollywood industry. Fans have been swooning over their chemistry and steamy pictures ever since they made their official. Malaika, who never fails to turn cheerleader for her beau, hyped Arjun Kapoor yet again. Ek Villain Returns actor walked the runway at the India Couture Week 2022 and no one was happier than his ladylove.Also Read - Ek Villain Returns Box Office Report: Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani's Film Get An Average Start With Rs 7.5 Crores On Day 1, Opens Better At Single Screens

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who walked the ramp, looked dashing in dazzling embroidered sherwani by Kunal Rawal. The actor looked even more handsome as he walked with confidence and a charming smile. Malaika Arora, on the other, was stunning in her golden-embellished attire. She wore her hair loose and supported her beau with constant applauds and cheer.

Arjun Kapoor was spotted posing for pictures on the red carpet, and as Malaika, who was front row, snapped a photo of him, the actor gave her a flying kiss and thanked her.

Malaika was hyping and supporting Arjun Kapoor as his movie Ek Villain Returns to theatres this week. Arjun’s acting is what is garnering praise from critics, family, and friends despite the film’s sluggish start. Meanwhile, the couple’s Paris diaries of Malaika and Arjun are still in the news. Their pictures of them enjoying wonderful meals, seeing the Eiffel Tower, and other activities undoubtedly grabbed all eyeballs on social media.

