Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is absolutely rocking the Lakme Fashion Week 2022 with her hot and sexy ramp walk. She looked killer in a sweltering bralette, long skirt and cape from the brand Limerick by Abirr N’ Nanki. The peacock blue colour popped up Malaika Arora’s sizzling look. The gorgeous diva graced the stage as a showstopper and nailed the look. She looked no less than a mermaid. Flaunting her toned figure to perfection, the sexy siren stunned the onlookers with her drool-worthy walk.Also Read - Kriti Sanon Looks Mesmerizingly Hot In Silver Embellished Lehenga As She Walks Ramp At LFW 2022 – Stunning Pics

