Home

Entertainment

Malaikottai Vaaliban 2024 Full HD Movie LEAKED For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Malaikottai Vaaliban 2024 Full HD Movie LEAKED For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Malaikottai Vaaliban 2024 Movie Leaked Online For Free Download: Mohanlal's film, directed by Liso Jose Pellissery, has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release. This may impact the Box Office numbers.

Mohanlal's movie Malaikottai Vaaliban leaked online in HD for free download

Malaikottai Vaaliban 2024 Full HD Movie LEAKED For Free Download Online: Liso Jose Pellissery’s directorial Malaikottai Vaaliban featuring Mohnalal as the lead, has finally hit the screens. The Malayalam film is one of the big Republic Day releases this year. The filmmaker has picked a national holiday for the release of this action period drama which is set in the pre-Independence times. Malaikottai Vaaliban is about one man’s journey to lead the way for the next generations. The man here is Mohanlal himself who would fight the world to safeguard his community. The actor once again presents himself as the ultimate saviour. Mohanlal appears in a never-seen-before avatar in Malaikottai Vaaliban. He dons a cotton vest and ties his hair in a half bun with a top knot. He also flaunts a dense beard and rage in his eyes – something that his fans have never seen him doing on screen before.

Trending Now

Malaikottai Vaaliban features a stellar star cast. Apart from Mohanlal, it also stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait and Manikarndan R Achari among others. The film is being released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages as well. Nothing much about the film’s story has been revealed yet. This is one of the interesting aspects that’s kept hidden from the audience to build the curiosity level around the film. The Lalettan’s appearance is definitely the biggest thing about this Malayalam entertainer but the premises look strong and that has converted into booking numbers at the Box Office. Malaikottai Vaaliban has recorded a good pre-sales business in the domestic market and if it meets with positive word-of-mouth, it could simply end up becoming the biggest film for Mohanlal.

You may like to read

Amid all the craze and solid Box Office prediction reports, there’s is sad news for the makers of Malaikottai Vaaliban as the film has been leaked online in HD quality on the day of its release. Malaikottai Vaaliban‘s box office numbers might be affected by the sudden leak.

Malaikottai Vaaliban is getting love for VFX and screenplay. The duration of Malaikottai Vaaliban is 2 hours 37 minutes, and it is another solid addition to the list of action fantasy period dramas. It has the right balance of emotions, action, humour and star power.

Here is The List of Piracy-Based Websites Where Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Has Been Leaked:

Malaikottai Vaaliban movie 2024 has been leaked online for free download on websites like Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix.

Malaikottai Vaaliban movie 2024 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including Movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Fighter, HanuMan, Indian Police Force, Main Atal Hoon, Merry Christmas, Dunki, Salaar, Animal, Tiger 3, 12th Fail, UT69, Aarya 3, Koffee With Karan Season 8, Tejas, Ghost, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagavanth Kesari, Ganapath, Leo, Dhak Dhak Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.