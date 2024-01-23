Home

Malaikottai Vaaliban Advance Booking Report Day 1: Mohanlal’s Film Looking at a Blockbuster This Weekend

Mohanlal's film Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Liso Jose Pellissery, will be releasing this weekend and it advance booking looks promising. Check the latest report here.

Kerala: Mohanlal is back in an action avatar with his next film titled ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’. The Malayalam superstar is all set with the big release of his latest film and the advance booking reports suggest a good buzz. Directed by Liso Jose Pellissery, the film is getting good traction at the ticket window in terms of its pre-sales business. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, the film has done a decent business of around Rs 2.60 crore gross (including block seats) for the first day. The overall advance business for Malaikottai Vaaliban is expected to finish over Rs 3 crore gross at the domestic Box Office and it’s a good sign for any film.

Malaikottai Vaaliban will be earning over Rs 5 crore gross in the Indian market and it will be a good business for a Mohanlal starrer in a long time. If it meets with good reviews and positive word-of-mouth, the business might just grow exponentially in both the domestic and the global markets. Mohanlal is currently fresh off the success of his film ‘Neru’ which collected over Rs 100 crore in business in the full run including the satellite rights and OTT share.

Speaking about the film and its story recently, director Liso mentioned how it’s about a legendary man whose sacrifice and struggles made things easier for future generations. Not much about the film’s synopsis is out yet and it will be interesting to see how Mohanlal appears on the big screen in a never-seen-before avatar.

At the global Box Office, the film will be facing a clash with the Hindi film ‘Fighter‘ which features Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Pathaan and War fame Siddharth Anand, the film follows the story of Indian fighter pilots who will take revenge for the Pulwama attack from Pakistan. The story also includes Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in important roles. The Lalettan starrer also has a big challenge in the face of HanuMan which has been performing exceedingly well at the Box Office worldwide. What are your expectations from the Malayalam film? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Malaikottai Vaaliban!

