Malaikottai Vaaliban Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal’s Film Opens on a Deceent Note But Only Malayalam Release to Affect Its Business – Check Detailed Report

Malaikottai Vaaliban box office collection day 1 detailed report: Mohanlal's film, directed by Liso Jose Pellissery, has begun on a decent note at the ticket window. But, what about all the potential business it rejected?

Malaikottai Vaaliban opening day box office collection: Malaikottai Vaaliban has opened on a steady note at the Box Office. The Mohanlal film is looking at a good weekend ahead and the first day has promised impressive days ahead, at least the next three days of the first weekend. Directed by Liso Jose Pellissery, Malaikottai Vaaliban is a fictional period drama where Mohanlal plays the role of a ‘wrestler’, a survivor and a leader who would do anything to protect his tribe.

The film, as reported by the trade website sacnilk, has opened at Rs 5.50 crore nett in India. This, despite it not releasing in multiple languages as scheduled earlier. Malaikottai Vaaliban was expected to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. However, it was only released in Malayalam with English subtitles. This sudden move from the makers has hurt its potential business, especially considering that the film has received positive reviews and good word-of-mouth. The film’s Republic Day numbers on Friday could have been bigger than its current expectations had it enjoyed a wider release in other languages as well.

Malaikottai Vaaliban is an unlikely film where action is happening in a desert and inside a forest. The shooting of the film happened in Rajasthan and that’s where Liso set the entire premises. He portrays Mohanlal as the ultimate fighter and the protector but the ‘hero’ is not someone who would flex his six-pack abs. He is the hero whose strength lies in the way he looks at his enemies. The film has received tons of appreciation for its strong performances, especially for Mohanlal and Danish Sait.

With this kind of appreciation and positivity that the film has received, it is a lost opportunity for the makers to not provide it with the biggest release possible. The film has been released during the extended Republic Day weekend and that could have paved the way for a terrific success at the ticket window. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office on Malaikottai Vaaiban!

