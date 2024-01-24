Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal’s Anticipated Malayalam Film is Here! All You Need To Know About This Period Drama

Home

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery, for 'Malaikottai Vaaliban,' mentions incorporating elements from Japanese folk culture and Samurai traditions, drawing inspiration from both Eastern and Western influences in the film.

Mohanlal’s new Malayalam film, Malaikottai Vaaliban is all set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024. The much-anticipated movie is a period drama that the makers promise to be “an unforgettable cinematic ride”. A few days before, the trailer of the film went online and in no time it garnered massive views among the audience. The trailer of the movie left the fans of Mohanlal curious about the film. Apart from Mohanlal, the movie features Onalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait and Manikandan Achari.

Malaikottai Vaaliban is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, who also wrote the film with P.S. Rafeeque. Further, fans can not just watch the film in Telugu, they can also watch the movie in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The lead of the movie is expected to play the role of a magician or an illusionist. According to IMDb, the movie follows the “life of a legendary man whose struggles and life pave the way for the next generations”.

What does the director have to say about the film?

Though the director did not reveal much about the movie, he wanted it to be intriguing for people and also to reach to theatres to watch the film, claimed The Hindu. During a conversation with The Hindu, the director of the film Lijo told the portal, “We are telling a story. I wanted to use a very Indian terrain and the characters to be rooted in that background. But I have taken elements from around the globe, from Japanese folk culture, the Samurai culture in Japan, from Westerns and so on, but I also wanted to make sure that it had no touch of the Western influence.”

Advance Booking of Malaikottai Vaaliban

According to the information shared by a well-known forum Keralam’s X page, the advance booking was worth Rs 2.65 crore on Wednesday. Also, above 1.7 lakh tickets for 1,635 shows have already been sold.

About the trailer of the film

Commencing with captivating visuals, the trailer of Malaikottai Vaaliban unveils a vibrant depiction of a world where those in authority exploit their power. The attire bears a resemblance to that of the British rulers in India, although it’s not confirmed. A brief glimpse of a duel between two warriors is overshadowed by a stern voiceover cautioning that the Mangodu ring signifies deceit rather than fair competition, and violators will face severe consequences.

