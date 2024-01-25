Malaikottai Vaaliban Twitter Review: Mohanlal’s On-screen Magic Enthralls Netizens- Check Reactions

Home

Malaikottai Vaaliban Twitter Review: Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's grand period drama gets a thumbs up from the netizens. Check reactions here!

Malaikottai Vaaliban Twitter Review: As the highly anticipated Malaikottai Vaaliban graced the silver screen on January 25, Mohanlal fans and cinephiles alike took to Twitter to share their exhilaration and views on the period drama. The film, directed by the renowned Lijo Jose Pellissery, is expected to follow in the footsteps of Mohanlal’s recent success with Neru, adding another feather to the actor’s cap. Twitterati, buzzing with anticipation, expressed their admiration for Mohanlal’s on-screen charisma and the directorial brilliance of Lijo Jose Pellissery. The film’s release generated a palpable excitement as audiences flocked to theaters to witness the magical combination of a legendary actor and an acclaimed filmmaker. After the first day-first show got over, netizens filled Twitter with their reviews. One of the users lauded Mohanlal’s performance, stating, “Mohanlal’s screen presence is unmatched! Malaikottai Vaaliban is a visual treat, and his portrayal of the character adds depth to the narrative. Kudos to Lijo Jose Pellissery for crafting such an immersive cinematic experience.”

The period drama’s thematic richness and engaging storyline also garnered praise on social media. Another tweet mentioned, “Witness the visual extravaganza”. Tghe thirs user said, “Entertainment is not just about presenting the usual stuff. Tamil audience who are way more used to massy blocks in films are stating that Vaaliban is refreshing and breaking the usual formula.”

Another fan commented, “It is a unique, one-of-a-kind cinematic experience. LJP-Lalettan combo has produced a film of the sorts we have NEVER SEEN BEFORE ON AN INDIAN SCREEN. Malikottai Vaaliban is your modern-day tribute to Westerns, laced with the garnish of Indian folklore tradition.”

Check Malaikottai Vaaliban’s Twitter Review:

First half : so far so good ❤️

Pakka LJP stuff 🔥#malaikottaivaaliban — Sabarinath (@Iamsabarinathvm) January 25, 2024

Reasons why #MalaikottaiVaaliban worked decently for me were the editing style, music & visuals👏 Technical aspects of the film are terrific. Kudos to the team members for that✌️ Yes, narration could have been better & fast paced but give it a try 🙂#MalaikottaiVaalibanReview — Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) January 25, 2024

#MalaikottaiVaaliban Review FIRST HALF: Decent👍#Mohanlal looks like a beast & is good👌 Rest of the cast are huge✌️ Editing approach looks similar to films like Drunken Master etc. (especially that title card)👏 Frames🔥#MalaikottaiVaaliban #MalaikottaiVaalibanReview pic.twitter.com/Pw92AauDjQ — Goldandhra (@goldandhranews) January 25, 2024

#MalaikottaiVaaliban First half is super impressive 🔥

Visual Quality and Ambience💥#Lalettan perfo😱🔥 uncountable “ITH THAAN CINEMA”moments till now….💯 In Second half… There will be blood splash💯 pic.twitter.com/LBMSpO7pXx — Aneesh Ouseph (@RockkyBhaai) January 25, 2024

Watch this space for more updates on Malaikottai Vaaliban.

