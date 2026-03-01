Malamaal Weekly 2 in the works? Paresh Rawal confirms sequel nearly 20 years after cult hit

Malamaal Weekly 2: Bollywood’s favourite chaotic village may be ready for another round of madness. Nearly two decades after Malamaal Weekly quietly turned into a sleeper hit, talks of a sequel have begun picking up pace. And this time, there’s confirmation straight from one of its key actors. Paresh Rawal, who played the clever lottery ticket seller in the 2006 comedy, has confirmed that Malamaal Weekly 2 is indeed happening.

“Yes, it is true. I am doing the film,” Rawal tells HT City exclusively, putting months of speculation to rest.

A comedy classic that found its audience

Directed by Priyadarshan, Malamaal Weekly was released in 2006 and slowly grew into a fan favourite. Set in a struggling village, the film revolved around a misplaced winning lottery ticket. What followed was pure chaos, as nearly every villager wanted a piece of the fortune.

The film featured a strong ensemble cast, including the late Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav and Riteish Deshmukh, alongside Rawal. Its simple humour, quirky characters and unexpected twists made it a memorable comedy of its time. Over the years, the film has found a second life on television and streaming, earning the tag of a cult favourite among comedy lovers.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Is this a direct sequel?

While there is no official announcement yet about the storyline or cast details, Rawal’s confirmation strongly suggests that the sequel is moving ahead. Whether the film will continue the original story or introduce a fresh chaos in the same setting remains to be seen.

Interestingly, in 2012, Priyadarshan directed Kamal Dhamaal Malamaal, which many believed was a reboot or spiritual successor to Malamaal Weekly. That film also featured Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Om Puri and Nana Patekar. However, it did not recreate the same magic at the box office. Fans are now hoping that Malamaal Weekly 2 will bring back the humour and innocence that made the first film so loved.

Paresh Rawal’s busy sequel line-up

The veteran actor is currently in sequel mode. Apart from Malamaal Weekly 2, he is also attached to Bhagam Bhaag 2, a follow-up to the 2006 comedy. In the upcoming film, Govinda will not return and has been replaced by Manoj Bajpayee.

With two popular comedy franchises making a comeback, it looks like Bollywood is leaning heavily into nostalgia. And if Malamaal Weekly 2 captures even a fraction of the charm of the original, audiences may once again find themselves laughing at village chaos over a missing lottery ticket.