Months after the release of Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Khemu and Anil Kapoor's Malang, makers are all set to have a sequel. Mohit Suri has confirmed the news after seeing the reviews of the film on OTT – Netflix. The film is trending in top 10 in 12 countries across the world – UAE, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Qatar, Pakistan and Bangladesh and therefore they have decided for Malang 2.

While speaking to IANS, Malang's producer, Ankur Garg said, "We are thankful to the audience who have shown such a phenomenal response to our film Malang after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying Malang on Netflix- Yes, we are coming up with Malang 2. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon!"

Malang earned over Rs 59 crore at the domestic box-office. Mohit is currently thrilled with the response his film is getting. He took to Twitter to congratulate the film's primary cast and crew. "Malang Is Winning Everyone's Hearts. Trending In Top 10 In 12 Countries! Stay Malang ! Malang !Malang @AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani @kunalkemmu @ElliAvrRam @MalangFilm @luv_ranjan @gargankur @aseem_arora @itsBhushanKumar @jayshewakramani @LuvFilms @TSeries @KaranDarra," tweeted the director on Tuesday.

Malang is a crime thriller featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani as serial killers, while Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu play cops. It is a love story in the background of deceit, revenge and toxic tie-ups. In the film, Kunal Kemmu’s performance has been appreciated by many critics. The film has also been liked for its music. Many romantic tracks filmed on Aditya and Disha are currently running as chartbusters.