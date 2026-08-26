Malavika Mohanan celebrates Onam with her family in white tissue silk saree: ‘My hometown and…’

Onam is more than a festival celebrating Kerala's culture and heritage for actress Malavika Mohanan.

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Malavika Mohanan On Onam (PC-Instagram)

For Malavika Mohanan, Onam is more than a festival celebrating Kerala’s culture and heritage. Over the years, it has become an opportunity for the actor to return to her hometown, reconnect with her roots and spend quality time with her family. Talking about how her connection with Onam has changed over the years, Malavika said, “While growing up, it used to be about celebrating my heritage, but now it’s also about trying to make time around then, going to my hometown to spend it with my cousins, my family. As our grandparents are getting older, everybody feels really nice to come together,” she says. “It’s one festival that really brings us together. We take time off from work commitments and go to my hometown and spend time with them.”

For the actor, returning to Kerala is also a way of staying connected to her roots. She said that as she has grown older, she has become more interested in learning about her family’s history and the culture she comes from.

“The older I’ve grown, I feel like I really like knowing more about the land of my ancestors, knowing more about our culture. I always make sure that I go back to Kerala every once in a while… because it gives me a lot of strength.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)



While work often keeps her busy, Malavika believes the most special part of Onam is simply being with her loved ones. She hopes this remains a tradition even as life and priorities change.

“The one Onam tradition I hope to continue no matter what is just catching up with family around that time and celebrating Onam in our hometown in Kerala. The older you grow, you just want to make memories with your family as much as possible.”

For Malavika, Onam is therefore a chance to step away from busy work schedules, head back home and create memories with her family. The festival allows her to celebrate not just her heritage, but also the people and traditions that keep her connected to Kerala.

On the work front, Malavika Mohanan will next be seen in Sardar 2 and Pocket Novel.