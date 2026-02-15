Home

Malavika Mohanan REACTS to body double rumours in Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, ‘I’ve been…

The actress has addressed recent speculation surrounding the action sequences and clarified what really happened during the shoot.

A few behind-the-scenes photos recently created a buzz online. Images showing a male stunt artist dressed in a pink crop top and shorts, reportedly as Malavika Mohanan’s body double in Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, quickly went viral. Social media users began questioning whether the actress had actually performed her own action scenes in the film. Now, Malavika has responded and cleared the air.

What did Malavika Mohanan say about the body double?

Malavika addressed the rumours on her X account and explained the situation in detail. She wrote, “Been seeing a lot of tweets and articles about how I claimed to do my own stunts for ‘The Rajasaab’ but a body double did it as there’s a photo circulating online of a stunt artist who was my stunt double on the film.”

She further added, “Firstly, I do action because I really enjoy doing action. I’ve been a sporty girl since a young age and I enjoy physically challenging my body and learning new things.

Secondly, there’s always a stunt double on sets even when the actors are doing their own stunts as the action director gets them to do the rehearsals of the shot as they’re the experts, before getting the actor to do a final shot. Or in the case of certain shots when they feel it’s too risky for the actor to do it- they feel it’s better for a professional to execute the shot so you’re not doing anything too risky without knowing how to do it correctly.”

Check out the post here

Been seeing a lot of tweets and articles about how I claimed to do my own stunts for ‘The Rajasaab’ but a body double did it as there’s a photo circulating online of a stunt artist who was my stunt double on the film. Firstly, I do action because I really enjoy doing action.… pic.twitter.com/9ePwlLpti4 — Malavika Mohanan (@MalavikaM_) February 13, 2026

Why did the photos go viral?

The confusion began when behind the scenes visuals showed the stunt artist dressed similarly to Malavika’s character. Many assumed she had relied entirely on a body double. However, in reality, stunt professionals are always present for rehearsals and high risk moments. Malavika also shared clips of herself performing action scenes to show that she actively took part in the physically demanding sequences.

More about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab released in theatres on January 9 and received a mixed response from audiences. Despite high expectations and a grand scale, the film collected Rs 205 crore worldwide against a reported budget of Rs 400 crore.

The project was in development for several years. Shooting began in 2022 and wrapped up in 2025 just two months before release. The film featured Prabhas, Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar. It is now streaming on JioHotstar.

