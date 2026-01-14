Home

Malavika Mohanan recalls growing up with Vicky Kaushal, says he was a natural performer since childhood

From being childhood neighbours in Mumbai to becoming stars in their own right, Malavika Mohanan fondly recalls her early memories with Vicky Kaushal.

Bollywood is full of surprising connections, but some stories feel extra special because they begin long before fame enters the picture. One such story is that of actor Malavika Mohanan and Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal. While audiences know them today as successful actors, few are aware that the two actually grew up as neighbours in Mumbai.

Malavika, who is the daughter of renowned cinematographer KU Mohanan, recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, where she opened up about her childhood bond with Vicky, son of action director Sham Kaushal. Speaking with warmth and ease, Malavika shared memories that showed a very human, relatable side of the actor fans admire today.

Did Malavika ever imagine Vicky Kaushal would become a star?

When asked whether she ever thought Vicky would grow into such a big name in Bollywood, Malavika gave a simple and honest answer. She said that as children, no one thinks about stardom or future success. Back then, they were just kids growing up, attending birthday parties and enjoying simple moments.

However, one thing about Vicky always stood out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

What was Vicky Kaushal like as a child?

Malavika revealed that Vicky was always known for his dancing skills. Recalling birthday party games, she said, “He has always been a very good dancer. In childhood, we would all play passing the parcel at birthday parties. And we would all do things we were good at. For him, it was always dance. He was a very captivating dancer.”

Even at a young age, Vicky’s confidence and energy made him hard to miss, especially when music started playing.

How did their friendship begin?

Malavika described Vicky as not just a childhood friend, but her very first friend. “We used to be neighbours when we were growing up. He’s my oldest friend and my first friend ever. Because I was like one and he was like six or seven,” she shared.

Despite both of them working in the film industry today, Malavika said their conversations are refreshingly normal. They don’t sit around discussing films or careers. Instead, they catch up over food and casual chats. She also mentioned how her mother’s homemade Malayali food often becomes the highlight of their meet-ups.

What are Vicky and Malavika working on now?

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the 2024 rom-com Bad Newz and the 2025 historical film Chhaava. The film performed exceptionally well, collecting Rs 601.54 crore net in India and Rs 807.91 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits of 2025. He is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Thangalaan and Yudra in 2024, followed by Hridayapoorvam in 2025. She recently made her Telugu debut with Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, which released on January 9 and has crossed Rs 169 crore worldwide despite mixed reviews. She will next be seen in PS Mithran’s Sardar 2 alongside Karthi.

From childhood neighbours to celebrated actors, Malavika and Vicky’s story proves that some bonds remain unchanged—even as life takes unexpected turns.

