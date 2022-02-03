Actor Malavika Mohanan, who made her debut in Rajinikanth-starrer Petta last year, took to Twitter on Tuesday to react to a ‘vulgar’, photoshopped image of her that is going viral online. The actress expressed her disappointment that the image had been circulated by people and several media houses. Mohanan slammed a media house and called them out for ‘cheap journalism’.Also Read - Master Beats Baahubali 2 at Tamil Nadu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay Does The Unthinkable - Check Out Latest Figures!

The actress set the record straight by sharing the original image which was taken a few months back. "This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one," the actress said. She also requested her fans to help her by reporting the fake image if they see it online.

'If you see the fake one please help & report,' Mohanan added. See her reaction to the viral image below:

This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM , which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help & report. pic.twitter.com/y9QXDf5HHf — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) February 2, 2022

On the work front, Mohanan has recently wrapped the shooting of her film ‘Maaran’ in which she stars opposite Dhanush. The film will premiere of Disney+Hotstar. Directed by Karthick Naren, the film features Dhanush in the role of a journalist.

Malavika, who featured in 2017 film Beyond The Clouds with Ishaan Khatter, told Hindustan Times in an interview last year: “I’ve seen people who do films just to keep the momentum. There were so many films that came my way post Beyond The Clouds which any other newcomer would be excited to be a part of. As for me, unless I feel my intuition telling me to be a part of a project, I don’t feel driven enough to say a yes to something.”

More power to you, Malavika!