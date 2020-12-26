Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad drowned in the Malankara dam in Thodupuzha on Friday. The popular actor had reportedly stepped into the dam to take a bath with his friends but he couldn’t manage the flow of the dam. Also Read - Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Positive for COVID-19 This Time, Urges Contacts to Isolate or Get Tested

Known for his roles in the movies Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Kamattipaadam, and Paavada was in Thodupuzha to shoot for his next film starring Joju George in the lead. Also Read - Veteran Malayalam Filmmaker AB Raj Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest at 95

Anil Nedumangad had debuted in the film industry in the year 2014 with Njan Steve Lopez after working in the TV industry for a few years. His last film was Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte that hit the screens in February this year before the country went into a lockdown to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus. Also Read - Malayalam Film Lyricist Chunakkara Ramankutty Dies at 84 in Thiruvananthapuram

Celebs from the Malayalam film industry took to social media to express shock and dismay over the news of his death. Prithviraj wrote, “Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you’re at peace Anil etta”, while Dilquer Salmaan wrote on Instagram, “Heart hurts. Can’t make sense of this. RIP Anil etta. Prayers and strength to your family”.

May his soul rest in peace!