Malayalam Actor Aparna Nair Found Dead in Thiruvananthapuram

Malayalam TV and Film Actor Aparna Nair Found Dead in Thiruvananthapuram. She was 31.

Malayalam TV actor Aparna Nair was found dead at her home here on Thursday. She was 31. The actor was found hanging inside her residence at Karamana Thala. Aparna was immediately taken to hospital where she was declared dead. The body has been shifted to a mortuary at a private hospital. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

According to a report, Aparna Nair was found dead at 7:30 pm on Thursday. Her mother and sister were present in the house at the time of the incident.

Karamana police have started an investigation in the matter and have recorded statements from the actor’s relatives.

Aparna has acted in several films such as Megatheertham, Mudhugauv, Achayans, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, Kalki etc. She also appeared in television serials such as Chandanamazha and Atmasakhi.

Aparna is survived by her husband and two daughters Thraya and Krithika.

This is a developing story…

