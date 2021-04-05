Kerala: Malayalam actor, writer, playwright, screenwriter and director P. Balachandran is no more. He passed away at the age of 62 on Monday, April 5 at 5 am. P. Balachandran was not well since a few months and he breathed his last at home in Kerala. It has been reported that P. Balachandran was bedridden for 8 months and was undergoing treatment for brain fever at the hospital. He is survived by his Srilatha and children Srikanth and Parvathy.

Balachandran’s final rites will be held at his Vaikom home today evening. An alumnus of School of Drama, Balachandran made a mark with his theatre works, before he started the scenarist career with the 1991 Mohanlal movie Uncle Bun.

Balachandran is best known for the play Paavam Usman for which he won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Kerala Professional Nataka Award in the year 1989. He has scripted many films including Ulladakkam (1991), Pavithram (1994), Agnidevan (1995), Punaradhivasam (2000), and Kammatti Paadam (2016). His directorial debut is Ivan Megharoopan (2012). He has also acted in a few films, the most notable being Trivandrum Lodge (2012).

P Balachandran was last seen in Mammootty’s political thriller One, that released earlier this year.

May his soul rest in peace.