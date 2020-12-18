A popular Malayalam actor was allegedly molested along with her sister at a mall in Kerala. The actor took to her Instagram stories to narrate the entire ordeal and mentioned that two men touched her inappropriately and didn’t stop just there but also tried to misbehave with her while she was with her mother and brother in a market. Also Read - Sex on Pretext of Marriage is Not Always Rape: Delhi High Court

The actor explained how she had gone to a popular mall in the city when she felt someone 'grazed his hand' on her back and left her feeling appalled. She said that she didn't believe it at first but when her sister also observed the same, she realised what had just happened. "Two men walked past me in a generously spaced aisle in lulu hypermarket which barely had people crowding and one of them not so accidentally grazed his hand on my back while walking past me. Because it caught me off guard I couldn't react immediately. I wanted to give him the benefit of a doubt but you know when something is just not right, you feel it. My sister saw this very clearly as she was standing not so far away. She came to me and asked if I was okay. I was clearly not," she explained.

The actor went on to write that the men started following her and her sister to the market where her mother and brother were buying a few things and even came close to ask about her movies that made her tell them to back off and move away. However, they left only when the men saw her mother walking towards them. "While my mom and brother got busy picking up things Su and I were trying to move the cart to the bill. These men came to us again and this time that guy had the audacity to talk to me and my sister. Trying to get closer as he spoke. He wanted to know the names of the movies. I have been a part of. We turned a cold shoulder and asked the guy to mind his own business and leave. When my mom walked towards us they left," she added.

The actor expressed how she felt compromised both emotionally and physically at a public place in the company of her own family and realised that the world is still not a better place for women to live freely. She said that she constantly kept thinking about the incident and all those things that she could have done then to give back to her harassers.

Her post read, “As I type this I can think of a thousand things I could have told them and a hundred things I could have done. But I didn’t. I just couldn’t. I wanted to let this out here so I could feel a little relief. To feel that I have done something about it knowing fully that they walked about it knowing fully that they walked away without guilt or trouble,” she went on to write explaining just how much a woman endures.

The Kerala state women commission registered a case today after the incident came to the limelight and the actor refused to file a police complaint. The commission registered a suo moto case on the basis of the social media post. The actor will be sharing details of the incident on Saturday, December 19.