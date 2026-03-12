Home

Entertainment

Malayalam actor Hari Murali, best known for Annan Thambi, dies at 27

Hari Murali, a former child artist who appeared in Malayalam films including Annan Thambi, has died at 27. The actor was reportedly found at his residence in Kerala, leaving the regional film industry shocked.

Malayalam film industry received heartbreaking news after young actor passed away at age twenty seven. News quickly spread across Kerala entertainment circles where many remembered his early screen presence during childhood. Actor gained recognition through several Malayalam films plus television shows during early stage of career. Family members plus fans expressed grief after reports confirmed tragic development.

The talented Hari Murali

Actor mentioned above named Hari Murali. Young performer reportedly found dead inside residence located in Payyannur Annoor region of Kerala. Body later shifted toward private hospital in Payyannur for further procedures. News left film community shocked as many remembered him from childhood roles in Malayalam cinema plus television.

About Hari Murali’s family background

Hari Murali belonged to family deeply connected with performing arts. Father K U Murali remained respected theatre personality who worked within stage world for nearly three decades. Mother Prasanna supported artistic upbringing within household while brother Sreemurali remained another member of family. Growing around theatre environment shaped interest toward acting from very early years.

The journey of Hari Murali

First opportunity arrived during television project when director A M Nazeer offered small role while child actor reached around four plus half years of age. Early exposure helped him learn camera presence plus storytelling style. Soon after television appearance more roles started coming his way.

Film debut happened through Malayalam film Rasikan where young performer gained attention from viewers. That project opened door toward more film opportunities. During childhood phase Hari Murali appeared in several Malayalam films including Annan Thambi along with Madampi, Don, Pattanathil Bhootham and Ulagam Chuttum Valiban. Reports mention that he worked in around ten plus fifteen films as child artist.

Television career also remained strong with nearly forty serial appearances including shows Kuttichathan plus Kayamkulam Kochunni which gained popularity among audiences.

More about Hari Murali

After childhood acting phase performer stepped away from industry for studies. Later he returned briefly through Malayalam film Amar Akbar Anthony with small appearance. During that period interest slowly shifted toward technical side of filmmaking. Education completed through BSc program focused on visual effects plus animation in Bengaluru.

Later he began working as graphic designer at company located in Ernakulam while also exploring possibilities within VFX sector connected with cinema. Authorities expected to provide more details regarding circumstances surrounding incident while film community continues remembering young performer whose journey began on screen at very young age.

