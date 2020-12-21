Kerala police, on Sunday, arrested two men from Malappuram for allegedly molesting a Malayalam actor in a mall. The actor had taken to social media to write about the incident and had alleged that two men touched her inappropriately and also misbehaved with her in front of her mother, brother, and sister. Also Read - Malayalam Actor Gets Molested by Two Men in a Mall, Narrates The Disgusting Experience on Instagram

On Sunday, the Kalamassery police arrested Ramshad and Muhammad Adil who claim that they were on their way to surrender to the police when the cops nabbed them. As reported by Times of India, the two men maintained that they did not harass the young actor intentionally but were trying to take a selfie with her and talk to her in a Kochi Mall.

The daily reported that the actor further took to social media to say that she has accepted the apology of the two men who are accused of molesting her. The two men in the 25-year age bracket said that they had come to Kochi to find a job opportunity and spotted the actor in the mall. Both of them released a video message for the actor and apologised for their behaviour. They said that they were trying to speak to the actor but were stopped by her sister and they didn't trouble her thereafter. The men added that they were hiding till Sunday as advised by their lawyer.

Both of them will be presented in the court today. The police have decided to take the case ahead until the case against them is withdrawn.

Meanwhile, explaining the incident in her Instagram stories last week, the actor wrote, “Two men walked past me in a generously spaced aisle in lulu hypermarket which barely had people crowding and one of them not so accidentally grazed his hand on my back while walking past me. Because it caught me off guard I couldn’t react immediately. I wanted to give him the benefit of a doubt but you know when something is just not right, you feel it. My sister saw this very clearly as she was standing not so far away. She came to me and asked if I was okay. I was clearly not. (sic)”