Malayalam actor Prabeesh Chakkalakkal died on the sets of a film in Kerala's Kochi. The 44-year-old actor also worked as a popular dubbing artiste. The actor was shooting for the YouTube channel Cochin College when he suddenly collapsed on the sets and died. The news was published first in Malayalam portal Samakalika Malayalam after which The News Minute reported it and mentioned that the actor's colleagues tried to take him to a hospital but could not arrange for a vehicle in time as no one the road was ready to help them.

Prabeesh was shooting for a film which was about waste management in Kerala. As revealed by his colleagues, the actor finished his work on the set, clicked a group photo, and fell on the floor.

Another portal One India reported that minutes before collapsing, he had asked a videographer on the set for water as he felt his tongue was drying. He drank the water before collapsing.

Someone took the actor’s car-keys from his pocket and drove him to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Prabeesh was known for his work in many telefilms. He had worked as a dubbing artiste in many popular Malayalam film. Prabeesh was also a Christian Service Society state committee member. He is survived by his father, Joseph, wife, Jansy, and a daughter named Taniya. He was buried at the Maradu Moothedam church today. May his soul rest in peace!