Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who arrived at Kochi from Jordan after shooting his film on May 22, has tested negative for coronavirus. The actor has completed seven days of institutional quarantine. The 37-year-old actor shared his test result on Instagram on Wednesday and captioned the post as, “Did a COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all,” the ‘Aiyyaa’ actor captioned the post. Also Read - Mohena Kumari Singh on Being Tested Positive For COVID-19: 'There Are People Suffering Way More Than Us'

The actor along with his Malayalam crew, including director Blessy and 56 other members of the Aadujevitham film unit arrived at Cochin International Airport by an Air India special flight (AI 1902) from Jordan after being stranded for over two months in Jordan from March due to the global pandemic. Also Read - Over 2,200 Punjab Schools Get Extension of One Year in View of COVID-19 Pandemic

The crew of the Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham was stranded in Jordan’s Wadi Rum. They went to Jordan for the shooting before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Talking about the film, it is based on the novel with the same name written by writer Benyamin. The film also stars South sensation Amala Paul, Vineeth Srinivasan, Aparna Balamurali along with others. Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Sachy’s action-thriller, Ayyapanum Koshiyum. The film also had versatile actor Biju Menon in lead.

Prithviraj has worked in films like Kaaviya Thalaivan, Indian Rupee, Lucifer to name a few.