Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's Jana Gana Mana, has tested positive for COVID-19. In his note shared on social media, Prithviraj wrote that he had to undergo a mandatory test for the coronavirus before joining the sets when he had tested negative. However, he was found positive in another test. He has urged all his primary and secondary contacts to isolate themselves or get tested.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's note reads as: "Hello everyone! I've been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's "Jana Gana Mana" since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern (sic)".

In May, the Aiyyaa actor traveled to Kochi from Jordan after shooting his film on May 22 and at that he tested negative for coronavirus. The actor was in self-quarantine for two weeks, after which he finally met his family. Prithviraj and his wife Supriya Menon are parents to a daughter named Alankrita.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Sachy’s action-thriller, Ayyapanum Koshiyum. The film also features versatile actor Biju Menon in the lead.