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Malayalam actor Santosh K. Nair dies in a tragic road accident

Malayalam actor Santosh K. Nair dies in a tragic road accident

Mohiniyattam actor Santosh K. Nair dies in a tragic road accident. He passed away after suffering a heart attack while undergoing treatment.

Santosh K. Nair (PC: Twitter)

Popular Malayalam actor Santosh K. Nair died in a tragic road accident in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday morning (May 5). His wife, Shubhashree, was seriously injured in the accident. The mishap took place at Enathu in Pathanamthitta when their Innova car collided head-on with a truck. Santosh could not survive the accident, while his wife was immediately rushed to a hospital, where her condition is said to be critical. Reports stated that the actor suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment and later succumbed to his condition. The truck driver also sustained injuries, according to Manorama Online.

Santosh K. Nair made his acting debut with the 1982 film Ithu Njangalude Katha. Over the years, he appeared in more than 100 films and was known for playing villainous, lead, supporting, and comic roles.

Santosh K. Nair was a well-known name in Malayalam cinema. He appeared in over 100 films, playing a variety of roles, including villains, heroes, and comic characters. His film career began in the 1980s, and he remained popular among audiences for decades. News of his death has shocked the Malayalam film industry, with fellow actors and fans expressing their grief on social media.

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His most recent film, Mohiniyattam, is currently running in theatres and now marks his final on-screen appearance. Meanwhile, Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam, starring Saiju Kurup, is preparing for its digital release. The film was released in theatres on April 10 and serves as a sequel to Bharathanatyam (2024). It will begin streaming on Netflix from May 8.

Directed by Krishnadas Murali, the story revolves around Sasidharan Nair’s family as they become trapped in a tense situation. The cast also includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinay Forrt, and Jagadish.

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Born on November 12, 1960, in Thiruvananthapuram, Santhosh Kesavan Nayar grew up in a well-educated family. His father, C. N. Kesavan Nair, was a retired headmaster. His mother, P. Rajalakshmiamma, was a retired teacher. He spent his early years in Pettah with his two sisters. He was raised by his maternal grandparents after his parents moved to Ethiopia. He completed his schooling at St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School.

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