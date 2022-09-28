Malayalam Actor Sexually Abused in Kozhikode Mall: A popular Malayalam actor recently made a shocking revelation on her Instagram handle. The actor in her post revealed that she was sexually assaulted at a promotional event at a mall in Kerala’s Kozhikode district. She expressed her anguish and concern over the “sexual frustration” of people. The actor also stated that another actor also had a similar experience during the event held late on Tuesday night at the busy mall. The viral video on social media was soon aired on local and national TV channels as well.Also Read - Zomato Delivery Man Arrested For Forcibly Kissing Girl Customer in Pune

The actor captioned her Instagram post as “Kozhikode is a place I loved a lot. But, tonight while returning after a programme, a person from the crowd grabbed me. It disgusts me to say where! Are people around us so frustrated? We had been to several places as part of the promotion. But, I never had such a pathetic experience anywhere else. My colleague also had a similar experience. She reacted, but I couldn’t in that situation as I was dumbstruck for a moment.” Also Read - Mumbai School Peon Held For Sexually Harassing 15-Year-Old Girl: Police

Video Of Malayalam Actors Being Groped At Kerala Mall Prompts Probe https://t.co/p4dTSWq8sM pic.twitter.com/HXW8JjiWp5 — NDTV (@ndtv) September 28, 2022

Another actor who also had a similar experience mentioned in the Instagram page that she couldn’t react when a person misbehaved with her co-star. She told, “Later, I also encountered a similar experience but I reacted… I wish that no one has to face this kind of unwanted trauma in their life.” The actor opined that the mall was overcrowded and the security personnel struggled to manage the rush.

Police have said that a probe is underway and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the perpetrators. A month ago a promotional event held at the same mall had to be cut short as the crowd assembled there to witness their favourite actor went out of control.

