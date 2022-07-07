Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was arrested in Thrissur on Thursday under the POCSO Act on charge of indecent exposure. Sreejith, son of popular actor T.G.Ravi was arrested for a similar offence in 2016, but he managed to wriggle out after the police allegedly registered the case under flimsy grounds.Also Read - Bhagwant Maan Marraige Video: Who is Punjab CM Bhagwant Maans Wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur?

On July 4, two children aged 14 and 9 complained to police about a man who came in a black car behaved indecently at a park in Thrissur – the cultural capital of the state. Also Read - US Allows Pharmacists to Prescribe Pfizer’s COVID-19 Pill

Soon the Thrissur West police got into the act and screened the CCTV visuals and managed to zero-in on the car. After reaching the accused’s house they realised that it belonged actor Sreejith. Also Read - US to Diversify Infant Formula Industry to Avoid Shortages

He was taken into custody and a detailed probe into the case has been launched.

This is not the first time that Sreejith has been booked for such an obscene act. It is reported that the actor was booked in a similar case a few years ago as well. According to an NDTV report from 2016, the actor was arrested after a group of 14 schoolgirls from Palakkad accused him of exposing himself to them in public. He was granted bail at the time.

Forty-six-year-old Sreejith is a mechanical engineer by profession and also holds a degree in management. He entered the Malayalam film industry in 2005 and has acted in over 70 films. He has also worked in other South Indian regional industries including Tamil and Telugu.

With IANS inputs