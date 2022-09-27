Sreenath Bhasi Banned by Kerala Film Producers Association: Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi accused of misbehaving with a female journalist has been temporarily banned by Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA). Sreenath Bhasi had been arrested by Maradu Police on Monday based on a complaint by a journalist working for online media. Bhasi reportedly have lost cool during an interview which was done in the course of promoting his latest film, Chattambi. Although, charges against the Malayalam actor are bailable after sureties are presented, the recent controversy has landed him in trouble.Also Read - Malayalam Actor Sreenath Bhasi Arrested On Complaint Of Lady Journalist

KERALA FILM PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION IMPOSES TEMPORARY BAN ON SREENATH BHASI:

According to an ANI report, “Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) decides to temporarily ban Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi from movies over allegations against him for misbehaving with a female anchor during an interview he gave to a Youtube channel.” Although Bhasi later apologised for his remarks after sensing trouble, the police registered the case and asked him to be present before them. The actor was arrested by the Maradu Police after an hour of interrogation.

CHECK OUT THIS ANI TWEET ON KFPA BAN ON SREENATH BHASI:

Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) decides to temporarily ban Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi from movies over allegations against him for misbehaving with a female anchor during an interview he gave to a Youtube channel. — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

Sreenath Bhasi started his career as a Radio Jockey in Red FM 93.5. He gained recognition in the film Da Thadiya.

For more updates on Sreenath Bhasi arrest, check out this space at India.com.