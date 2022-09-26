Sreenath Bhasi Arrested: The Maradu Police on Monday arrested Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi following a complaint by a lady journalist working in online media. According to the complaint, Sreenath Bhasi verbally abused her during an interview held last week. Bhasi is expected to walk out of the Maradu Police station since the charges are bailable after sureties are presented.Also Read - Anupam Kher Reveals Karan Johar And Aditya Chopra do Not Offer Him Roles Anymore: 'It Hurts...'

Bhasi is reported to have lost cool while being interviewed after probing questions were put before him at an interview which was done in the course of promoting his latest film, "Chattambi".

Bhasi later apologised after sensing trouble by saying that he has not abused anyone and just responded in a way that every one person would when insulted and emphatically said he has done no wrong.

But the police registered the case and asked him to be present before them. On Monday morning, he sought a day’s leave to appear before them and that was granted. He later changed his mind and informed the police that he can come on Monday itself.

After an hour’s questioning, the police arrested the young actor.

Bhasi began as a radio jockey and then turned into a video jockey and it was in 2011 that he made his film debut in the blockbuster film “Pranayam” directed by Blessy and starring Mohanlal and Anupam Kher. After that there was no looking back. So far he has acted in around 50 films.