Malayalam film actor Tovino Thomas who has been admitted to a private hospital here after complaining of abdominal pain has now his health is improving and satisfactory, a health bulletin said. "Mr. Tomo Thomas, who is admitted to our hospital since 07.10.2020 was taken up for a repeat CT angiogram of abdomen today," the health bulletin read.

"The CT shows the hematoma is resolving and there is no evidence of any re-bleed. Them is no injury to the large bowel or any other organ in the abdomen," the bulletin further read. He will be slowly progressed to his normal diet and will be closely observed.

"He has been shifted out from the ICU and shall remain admitted in the hospital for next 4 to 5 days. He is progressing along the expected lines and his condition is now satisfactory," the health bulletin said.

Tovino was brought to the hospital on Wednesday with abdominal pain. It was then found that the actor had blood clots and since he had no active bleeding, he was moved to the ICU for 48 hours of observation.

The actor had incurred injuries while shooting a physically strenuous scene for his upcoming movie Kala.

