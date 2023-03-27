Home

Entertainment

Malayalam Actor, Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Innocent Dies at 75

Malayalam Actor, Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Innocent Dies at 75

Malayalam Actor Innocent was a former MP, and a two-time cancer survivor, who had contracted Covid and later suffered from pneumonia that eventually led to his death.

Malayalam Actor, Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Innocent Dies at 75

Malayalam actor Innocent died in Kerala on Sunday night. He was 75. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi on March 3. The former MP, a two-time cancer survivor, had contracted Covid and later suffered from pneumonia that eventually led to his death. His body will be taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor stadium in Ernakulam at 6.30 a.m. on Monday morning. The body will be kept there for three hours.

From the stadium, his body will be taken to his native place Iringalakkuda where the funeral will be held in the evening. The veteran actor who had acted in around 700 movies and produced many of them was a comedian and a character actor.

You may like to read

Actor Dulquer Salmaan paid an emotional tribute to the late actor by sharing a couple of pictures of himself with him. He wrote, “We lost the brightest shining star in our constellation. You made us laugh till we cried. You made us cry till our insides hurt. You were an actor of the highest calibre. One of those timeless all time greats. Beyond that you were all things wonderful. You were all heart.”

He had won from the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 as a CPI-M candidate, and had been quite a “significant voice” in the Parliament while representing the constituency. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message said: “Innocent, through his natural acting had entered the hearts of people. He was also a good social worker. He has stamped his presence in all the areas of film industry and had performed as a comedian, character actor and producer.”

Vijayan also offered condolences to the bereaved family of the actor.

Innocent has written a popular Malayalam book, ‘Cancer Wardile Chiri’ or ‘Smile in Cancer Ward’. Innocent entered the Malayalam film industry with the movie ‘Nrithasala’ directed by Mohan, one of the most popular Malayalam directors. Innocent was also the president of Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) — an organisation for Malayalam actors.

He headed the AMMA for 18 years and also worked towards the development of a pension scheme for retired Malayalam actors. Innocent won the state award for the best actor in the movie, ‘Mazhavilkavadi’.

May his soul rest in peace.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.