Malayalam actor Vineeth Thattil was arrested in Kerala's Thrissur on July 24, Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a man. Police said Thattil (45) was arrested for assaulting Alappuzha-native Alex on July 24 that led to the latter getting hospitalised. A case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Thattil, police said. "Alex complained to police yesterday that he was assaulted by Thattil. Alex is currently hospitalised," police said. Apparently, Thattil owed some money to Alex and was assaulted when Alex came asking for it, police said.

On the professional front, Vineeth has been a part of films like 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', 'Angamally Diaries', 'Aadu 2', among others.

