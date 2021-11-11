Dubai: Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Malayalam film Kurup is one of the most-awaited film. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film and lit up Dubai’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa. In a spectacle of a kind, the building featured the trailer with Dulquer, his family and his fans in attendance.Also Read - 'We Love You SRK': Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights Up to Wish Shah Rukh Khan on His 56th Birthday | Watch

The actor took to Instagram to express his gratitude and wrote, “#Kurup lights up Burj Khalifa !!!This is a huge moment for me, for the hundreds of people behind the film #Kurup and for the amazing team behind Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainment,” he wrote. He never thought that a film of his would ever play on the Burj Khalifa. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine, a trailer of a film of mine let alone my name, playing on the iconic Burj Khalifa. A huge thanks to the people who made this possible.” Also Read - Durga Puja 2021: Pandal in Kolkata's Lake Town Replicates Dubai's Iconic Burj Khalifa | See Pics

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)



Dulquer also thanked his fans who came to witness the trailer at Burj Khalifa. “@golchin_pharsfilm (Ahmed Golchin) and @pharsfilm our partner overseas. Your faith and belief in the film is huge and unwavering. @burjkhalifa @emaardubai @mohamedalabbar a massive thanks for making this happen in record time. @reelcinemas waiting for tomorrow @shamnadziyad of Wayfarer-MStar Entertaintments Overseas love you brother. And an equally big thank you to all of you that came to witness this first of its kind spectacle play out on the Burj Khalifa. I wish to always return your love ten fold through my films. #KuruplightsupBurjKhalifa #Kurup #InCinemasNearYou #November12th”, he added. Also Read - Emirates Ad of Woman Standing on Top of Burj Khalifa is So 'Real'; Airline Shows How it Was Shot | WATCH Viral Video

All You Need to Know About Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup

Dulquer Salmaan’s film Kurup, that is set to have a grand theatrical release in multiple languages., The film will release across 1500+ screens worldwide in multiple languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. With the reopening of theaters after a long lull, audiences are flocking back to theaters to enjoy big screen experience and sound effects. It will be interesting to witness if Kurup is able to break Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe record at the box office. It should also be noted that the film has helped revive the business of south theaters. Annaatthe has also become the biggest opener of all time in Tamil Nadu with a net box office collection of about Rs 24 crore.

Inspired by the life of India’s longest wanted fugitve Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of murder and faking his own death, the movie is directed by Srinath Rajendran. The crime drama also features a stellar cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anupama Parameswaran and Shivajith Padmanaban.