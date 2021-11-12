Kurup Twitter Review: Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s big film Kurup has hit the screens today in a big move for the Malayalam film industry post-pandemic. It was an anticipated film for a section of the audience who have been wanting to watch a Dulquer starrer ever since the theatres opened earlier this year in the country. Kurup is the second biggest South Indian film after Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe that has hit the big screen in the wake of the pandemic-induced OTT frenzy. As per its team, Kurup has opened across 1500+ screens worldwide today in multiple languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, it is likely to gain good numbers at the Box Office considering good word-of-mouth has already taken over social media.Also Read - Kurup in Legal Trouble: Case Filed Against Dulquer Salmaan's Film on Day 1 of Release

All about Kurup’s story:

Kurup is the story of Kerala's most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup who is absconding after murdering a film representative Chacko to embezzle the insurance money by scripting his own death. Kurup, according to police was influenced by a German crime novel and tried to script his own death to get the insurance claim.

The claim was for Rs 8,00,000 and Kurup killed Chacko, a film representative after giving him a lift in his car while Chacko was waiting for a bus late at night. Sukumara Kurup has reportedly fled abroad while his two associates – driver Ponnappan and brother-in-law Bhaskara Pillai were sentenced to life imprisonment. Sukumara Kurup is still on the list of absconding since January 1984 and the Chacko murder case is one of the longest-running cases in the judicial history of the state.

Kurup’s Twitter Review:

The crime drama also features a stellar cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anupama Parameswaran and Shivajith Padmanaban. Here’s what the fans are reacting to the movie after watching the first-day, first-show:

#Kurup was a worth wait 🔥 Career Best Performance from @dulQuer 👌🏻 @ShineTomChacko1 and @Indrajith_S were Superb 🔥 Top Notch Making by @srinatkp ! Superb Visuals By @NimishRavi & Outstanding BGM’s from #SushinShyam 🔥 Last 30 Minutes of the Movie is Just Lit 👑❤‍🔥❤‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/PaG8Jx91r3 — Vishnu Sugathan (@vichu369) November 12, 2021

#Kurup Another big feather in DQ’s character I’m so proud of him how many changes of looks and variations he nailed The Team had worked hard grabbing all details Songs avg BGM 💥🧨 As flim it’s long I’m interested in these kinda stories so i felt intriguing but it needs patience — Nisha💫 (@SilverShadesx) November 12, 2021

The movie which was supposed to hit theatres on May 28, 2021, was delayed following the Covid pandemic that ravaged the state. The movie which is produced on a budget of Rs 35 crore is being given a worldwide release and according to producers, the movie will be released in US, UK, and Canada along with Gulf countries and Singapore.

Kurup is co-produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s own production film Wayfarer films and M-Star Entertainments. While an OTT release was planned, on the advice of the Malayalam Megastar Mammootty, the makers of the film decided to opt for a theatrical release. The decision is expected to do wonders for the film. The movie was shot in Kerala, Mumbai, Dubai, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Gujarat, and Ahmadabad.

Kurup is the first Indian movie to have released three non-fungible tokens (NFTs) which include digital artwork and a printed poster signed by Dulquer Salmaan and Sreenath Rajendran. The trailer of the movie was featured at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on November 10, making it the very 1st original Malayalam movie to be featured on the world’s tallest building.