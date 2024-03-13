Kerala High Court Advises Movie Reviews to Come 48 Hours After Film’s Release, But Why? All You Need to Know About This Landmark Step

Home

In a recent amicus curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court recommended that films should not be open to reviews in the first 48 hours of their release in theaters.

Thiruvananthapuram: You might have heard about good film reviews and negative film reviews when you come across multiple social media platforms. While there has been a long-lasting debate about whether or not reviews about a film should be posted or not? Recently amicus curiae (friend of a court) appointed by the Kerala High Court recommended that films should not be open to reviews in the first 48 hours of their release in theaters. Read on.

‘No Movie Reviews Within 48 Hours of Release’ Says Kerala HC But Why?

An amicus curiae Shyam Padman contains rigid guidelines to prevent “review bombing” and it allows the audience to generate their own opinion without being externally influenced by biased reviews. While there have been multiple instances where there have been negative reviews given if the party is not being monetised. The amicus curiae has requested a dedicated portal on cyber cells to handle the complaints regarding the review bombings. In the amicus curiae is also requested not to sabotage the film, avoid the usage of foul language, personal attacks, or any kind of negative remarks of the actor, filmmaker, and others that can tamper their image. Only positive discrimination or constructive criticism can be taken in a review.

How Negative Reviews Impact A Film?

Justice Devan Ramachandran instructed to convey the stand of the central government in the matter. The report also suggests that legal and ethical standards and professionalism must be maintained while giving a film review. Apart from the High Court’s judgment, there have been instances when people have realised the actual truth behind the negative comments given in a film review. Even though after giving negative reviews multiple films have performed well over the years. Also, there have been situations when vloggers tend to degrade the film by giving negative reviews.

Vloggers Advised Not To Share Film Reviews On Social Media

To counter the situation the amicus curiae recommended the Kerala High Court that vloggers must restrict to give reviews in the first 48 hours of its release. However, there has been an instance reported in the Kochi district of Kerala where director Rahel Makan Kora complained to the Kochi City Police claiming that his film was forcibly being given negative reviews on multiple social media platforms. After hearing from the Kerala High Court, the Kochi Police agreed to file a complaint.

What are your thoughts on review bombing? Do you think the Kerala High Court is heading in the right direction to protect the release of films?

-with inputs from ANI

