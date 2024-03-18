Home

Mohanlal and Director Tharun Moorthy All Set To Join Hands For Their Upcoming Project, ‘L360’, Netizens Hoping For A ‘Realistic Drama’

Malayalam actor Mohanlal is all set to join hands with Operation Java director, Tharun Moorthy for their upcoming project, 'L360'. Fans on social media are 'eagerly waiting' for the collaboration between the two greats. Read on.

Kochi: Prominent Malayalam actor Mohanlal is all set to collaborate with Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka’s known director, Tharun Moorthy in his upcoming mega project, temporarily titled ‘L360’. An interesting fact to note is that it is the Drishayam actor’s 360th film to be filmed, so now you can wonder where ‘L 360’ originates. It is worth noting that M Renjith is backing up the film under the umbrella of Rejaputhra Visual Media, which has earlier got fans excited on social media about Mohanlal’s upcoming project. Read on to find more interesting details.

Mohanlal’s Upcoming Project Announced, ‘L 360’ Helmed By Tharun Moorthy

Tharun Moorthy alongside Rejaputhra Visual Media, took it to social media to hype up their fans by announcing their highly anticipated project with the Lucifer actor. They captioned their post, “Unveiling our next film. More updates are on the way! L360 (sic).”

Take a look at the latest Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M Renjith (@rejaputhravisualmedia)

While Mohanlal fans have been showcasing their excitement about their beloved actor’s next highly anticipated project led by Tharun Moorthy. Many on social media were enthusiastic about the next major announcement about Mohanlal’s 360th project of his career.

Netizens On Social Media Excited To Watch Mohan Lal On His Next Project

Fans on Mohanlal went bonkers after noticing Tharun Moorthy’s upcoming project that will feature the veteran actor. An Instagram user commented, “(Final: lalettan is back) (sic).” The second fan wrote, “Mohanlal × Tharum Moorthy 🎬🖤 L360 Loading (sic).” Another Instagram fan expressed, “Lalettan coming with a new generation director is something that gives a positive vibe. That positive vibe should continue beyond the release…!! (sic)” The fourth user commented, “Specially when Tharun Murthy becomes a Lalettan fan boy, the movie will be good (sic).” The fifth fan remarked, “All The Best TharunChetta.. Minnichekkanam (sic).”

Looking at the flooded Instagram section, it is expected that Mohanlal fans and Tharun Moorthy fans are looking forward to grabbing the audience’s attention. For the unversed, Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy were eagerly anticipated to work together in the 1980s Malayam remake featuring Jayan in the lead role. However, the film was never directed in the first place due to multiple controversies, therefore the film was dropped.

Tharun Moorythy, Mohanlal’s Professional Front

The direction of Tharun Moorthy has received recognition for his immaculate directorial skills. Tharun made his directorial debut in 2021, in which he directed Operation Java, starring Balu Varghese and Lukman. On the work front, Mohanlal is busy filming L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, featuring prominent actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the pivotal role.

