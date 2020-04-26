Malayalam director and Kerala State Chalchitra Academy Chairman Kamal has been accused of sexual harassment by a young actor of Mollywood. The actor has filed a complaint stating that he had promised her a lead role in his next film, Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal, in return of the disgraceful act. She even said that the incident took place during the shoot of Ami starring Manju Warrior. As per the reports, a legal notice was sent to the director on April 26. Also Read - Rekha-Kamal Haasan Sexual Harassment: Chinmayi Sripada Reveals Directors Boast After Hitting Women on Sets

However, Kamal has called the allegations 'baseless'. Speaking to Times of India, he said, "This is a baseless allegation. It is true that I had received a legal notice, a year ago. When I contacted my advocate, he said since it was a false allegation, I needed to wait for follow-up action from the other party. That did not happen and so I ignored it."

Calling it a 'planned propaganda', he added, "I suspect a former employee of Chalachitra Academy is behind bringing this up now. He had quit his position due to some internal conflicts. Only my advocate and the former employee knew about the legal notice that was received a year ago. However, I do not have enough evidence to prove that he is behind it, at the moment."

The complainant was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla, “I was also sexually abused on the side-lines of the shoot of the film Aami, directed by him. He took me to a flat and abused me. Kamal has betrayed my trust in him and he is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. I was also abused at his official residence.”

According to reports, two other actors also stated that they have gone through a similar ordeal. This is the first time that the director has been called out for sexual harassment in his career spanning over three decades.