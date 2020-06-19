Malayalam writer and director KR Sachidanandan, more popularly known as Sachy, passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Thrissur. He was admitted to the Thrissur’s Jubilee Mission Hospital on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The director was 48 when he breathed his last and the CEO of the hospital confirmed the news to The News Minute. Also Read - Fukrey Actor Ali Fazal’s Mother Passes Away in Lucknow Due to Health Complications

Sachy is popular for making movies namely Anarkali and Ayyappanum Koshiyum among others. Ayyappanum Koshiyum featured Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead and turned out to be a blockbuster at the Box Office. So much so that the remakes of the film are already in the works in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language.

Sachy was a talented director and his demise is a big loss to the film industry. May his soul rest in peace!