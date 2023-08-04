Home

Why Malayalam Director Sakkir Madathil Is Protesting Against Rajinikanth’s Jailer

The director of Malayalam Jailer Sakkir Madathil held a one-day protest demanding allotment of theatre for his movie.

The Jailer vs Jailer controversy seems to be gaining momentum. Rajinikanth’s much-awaited action thriller Jailer will be competing at the box office with a Malayalam movie of the same name. The latest update about these movies is that the director of the Malayalam film, Sakkir Madathil held a day-long protest against the Rajinikanth-starrer. He protested in front of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) demanding allotment of theatres for his Malayalam movie Jailer.

Sakkir Madathil said that he needs a 75-day window theatre screening for his film, but several exhibitors have offered him only 42 days. He asked how his Malayalam films can be expected to prosper when theatre owners are insisting on only a 42-day window for OTT release. The filmmaker further alleged that the exhibitors are not showing any interest in his Mollywood drama as they only wish to promote Rajinikanth’s Jailer. He further demanded that Malayalam films should be saved from such big-budget movies of other languages.

Jailer vs Jailer- Title and release date controversy

Both these movies will be reaching the cinema halls on August 10 this year. The Tamil and Malayalam flick will also be dubbed in other languages. Meanwhile, Sakkir Madathil and Sun Pictures are also indulged in a legal battle. Sakkir Madathil claimed that he registered the title Jailer with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) back in 2021, before the announcement of Rajinikanth’s next. He even urged that the production banner Sun Pictures should change the title of their movie and release it in Malayalam so that neither of the two films gets affected. The director argued that as Nelson’s directorial features one of the most prominent names from the Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal, it would not be fair to release the film with Rajinikanth Jailer. However, when his request was denied, Sakkir Madathi decided to approach the court. The judgment is still awaited.

About Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Now, talking about Rajinikanth’s Jailer, the film’s cast also includes Superstar Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Vinayakan in prominent roles. On the other, the Malayalam Jailer features Dhyan Sreenivasan and Divya Pillai in the lead.

