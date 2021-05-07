Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam filmmaker Shrikumar Menon has been arrested in a cheating case along with for allegedly cheating a business group to the tune of Rs 5 crore. Alappuzha police officials had reached his home in Palakkad on Thursday night and took him into custody. The charge against him was he had collected around Rs five crore from an Alappuzha businessman but failed to honor the agreement to produce a film. VA Shrikumar Menon’s arrest was made after the district court rejected an anticipatory bail moved by him. Also Read - After English Counties, Sri Lanka Cricket Offers to Host Remainder of IPL 2021

Alappuzha deputy superintendent of police, D K Prithewiraj, told PTI that the filmmaker was booked under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of the property) of the IPC.

Menon time and again has the habit of courting controversies. In 2019, he was let off on bail by police after questioning him in the complaint given against him by actress Manju Warrier for defaming her.

He has directed Warrier in Mohanlal-starrer Odiyan as well as in several ad films.

In 2018, he had an issue with legendary writer and Jnanpith awardee M.T Vasudevan Nair over a script.