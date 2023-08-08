Home

Malayalam Director Siddique Dies at 69 Due to Heart Attack

Popular Malayalam director Siddique died on August 8 due to heart attack. He was 69. He has directed many path-breaking movies in the Malayalam and also is known for his collaboration with Salman Khan in the 2011 release Bodyguard.

Noted Malayalam director cum producer Siddique passed away on Tuesday, August 8 around 9 pm. He was 63. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi following a heart attack on Monday, August 7. Siddique was already suffering from pneumonia and liver disease.

Renowned for his remarkable contributions to Malayalam cinema, director Siddique achieved widespread recognition through his collaboration with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 2011 blockbuster release titled Bodyguard. The film was a Hindi remake of his own Malayalam work of the same title. His contributions also extended to the Tamil film industry, as he directed the Tamil version of Bodyguard, titled Kaavalan, featuring Vijay and Asin.

Siddique initially embarked on his cinematic path in partnership with Lal, under the mentorship of the esteemed director Fazil. The duo’s talents came to the forefront during their engagements with the Cochin Kalabhavan troupe, garnering the attention of none other than Fazil himself. Collaboratively, they established the iconic Siddique-Lal duo, responsible for crafting an array of cinematic masterpieces. Their inaugural collaborative project, “Ramji Rao Speaking,” made its debut in 1989 and later served as the source of inspiration for the blockbuster Bollywood film “Hera Pheri” and its Tamil rendition, “Arangetra Velai.”

Siddique successfully recreated his Malayalam hit Friends for the Tamil audience, retaining the same title and starring Vijay, Suriya, and Vadivelu.

May his soul rest in peace.

