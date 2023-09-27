Malayalam Film ‘2018’ Becomes India’s Entry For Oscars 2024- All You Need to Know

Home

Malayalam movie '2018: Everyone is a Hero' has made its entry in Oscars 2024 from India. The film features Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Narain.

Malayalam film 2018: Everyone is a Hero starring actor Tovino Thomas has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2024 Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India announced on Wednesday. The epic survival drama is about the severe 2018 Kerala floods that devastated Kerala. It is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, who wrote the screenplay with Akhil P. Dharmajan, and stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain and Lal with an ensemble supporting cast.

The devastating 2018 Kerala floods left a trail of destruction and loss across the state. The film showcases the resilience of people from all walks of life who find themselves thrust into the eye of calamity and how unity becomes their driving force.

BREAKING: Tovino Thomas’ 2018 movie is India’s official entry for #Oscars2024. #2018Movie – Proud moment for Malayalam film industry and #TovinoThomas… pic.twitter.com/7lpp4CDzUl — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 27, 2023

Tovino Thomas on 2018’s India’s official entry to Oscars 2024

“Being chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars is truly an incredible recognition for our film. It’s not just a moment of pride for me as an actor, but for the entire team that poured their heart and soul into this project,” Tovino Thomas said.

“2018 is a reflection of the resilience and indomitable spirit of the people of Kerala in the face of one of the most devastating natural disasters of our time. Through the film, we aim to remind everyone that amidst the chaos and destruction, there is always a glimmer of hope, and it’s the human spirit that shines the brightest. This nomination serves as a shining example of our collective efforts, and I am hopeful that it will resonate with the international audience, just as it did with our own,” he said.



Produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph, 2018: Everyone is a Hero is currently streaming on the OTT platform Sony Liv.

The 96th Oscars is scheduled to take place on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles. The Academy set the submission deadline for general categories for the 2024 Oscars for November 18, 2023. Preliminary voting for the shortlists will begin on December 18 with the results announced on December 21.

The nominations voting period will run from January 11-16, 2024, with the official nominations announcement on January 23.

There will be four weeks between nominations and final voting, which begins on February 22. The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

(With inputs from ANI)

