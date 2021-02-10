Malayalam film Jallikattu, which was selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2021 in the Best International Feature Film category, failed to make it to the top. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film will not be a part of 15 shortlisted features that will be vying for a spot in the final five. Films from 93 countries were eligible in the category, the most in Oscars history. Jallikattu film is about a bull that escapes from a slaughterhouse, and village men keep running behind him to hunt him down. Also Read - Drishyam 2 Trailer: Will Mohanlal Aka Georgekutty be Able to Protect His Family This Time?

Jallikattu is a critically-acclaimed film starring Antony Varghese, Chemnban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Santhy Balachandran among others. The film is based on a short story titled 'Maoist'. The film is written by Hareesh S, who adapted the screenplay along with R Jayakumar. The film also received rave critic reviews after its release in 2019 and even had a successful run at the box office.

Check the list of 15 shortlisted films for The Best International Feature film category:

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Quo Vadis, Aida?

Chile – The Mole Agent

Czech Republic – Charlatan

Denmark -Another Round”

France – Two of Us

Guatemala – La Llorona

Hong Kong – Better Days

Iran – Sun Children

Ivory Coast – Night of the Kings

Mexico – I’m No Longer Here

Norway – Hope

Romania – Collective

Russia – Dear Comrades!

Taiwan – A Sun

In 2019, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was India’s entry to the Oscars. The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the Best International Feature category was Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan in 2001.