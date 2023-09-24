Home

Entertainment

Malayalam Filmmaker KG George Dies At 78

Malayalam Filmmaker KG George Dies At 78

KG George, a veteran Malayalam filmmaker and national award winner, suffered a stroke five years ago. He was 78.

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker and national award winner KG George died on September 24, Sunday at an old age home near Kakkanad here. He was 78. KG George suffered a stroke five years ago. Celebrities and politicians from the South industry poured condolences on social media. KG George’s funeral is likely to be held on Tuesday, the old age home said.

Trending Now

The director who reinvented Malayalam cinema by delivering numerous classical films as reference materials is a true legend. He received the national award for best feature film Swapnaadanam (1976) and has also bagged nine state film awards since he started his film career in 1970.

You may like to read

George was also a part of Ulkaddal (1979), Onappudava (1978), Yavanika (1982) and Adaminte Variyellu (1984) as the director. In 2015, he was selected for the J C Daniel Award — the Kerala government’s highest honour for outstanding contribution to Malayalam cinema.

May his soul rest in peace.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES